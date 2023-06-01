Driver killed after crashing into Fox River in Green Bay identified

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department identified the driver whose car went into the Fox River almost a month ago.

Randi Van Lanen, 39, was a woman from Green Bay.

She was alone in the car when it went off Main Street, just before the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge, at about 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.

The Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office says she drowned.

Police are still investigating the crash and waiting for results of further medical tests.

The police department isn’t releasing any other information at this time, but anyone who has information that might help investigators is asked to call (920) 448-3200 and refer to case #23-223803. You can also provide the information to Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867) or use the P3 Tips mobile app and remain anonymous.

The police department says Van Lanen’s family extended its gratitude for receiving privacy since the crash.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.