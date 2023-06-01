Driver killed after crashing into Fox River in Green Bay identified

One person dead after vehicle ended up in Fox River; Ray Nitschke Bridge reopened. May 6, 2023.
One person dead after vehicle ended up in Fox River; Ray Nitschke Bridge reopened. May 6, 2023.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department identified the driver whose car went into the Fox River almost a month ago.

Randi Van Lanen, 39, was a woman from Green Bay.

She was alone in the car when it went off Main Street, just before the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge, at about 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.

The Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office says she drowned.

Police are still investigating the crash and waiting for results of further medical tests.

The police department isn’t releasing any other information at this time, but anyone who has information that might help investigators is asked to call (920) 448-3200 and refer to case #23-223803. You can also provide the information to Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867) or use the P3 Tips mobile app and remain anonymous.

The police department says Van Lanen’s family extended its gratitude for receiving privacy since the crash.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
Pedestrian dies after crash in Kiel
Taylor Schabusiness is led out of the Brown County courtroom after a hearing
Judge unseals motion on Taylor Schabusiness sex assault charge
File photo of Oshkosh Area School District
Complaints about potential hires for Oshkosh Area School District
Firefighters extinguish a house fire in Fremont
Firefighters battle flames, heat at house fire in Fremont
One person is in custody following a shooting that happened Monday, according to the Marinette...
Man killed in Amberg shooting; wife faces charges

Latest News

Senior dancers return to Waukesha a year after four members were among six who died when...
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies taking part in Appleton Flag Day Parade
Leonardo da Vinci presumed self-portrait, c. 1505; Mona Lisa, c. 1505; The Vitruvian Man, c. 1487
25 LGBTQ+ people who changed the course of history
Juneteenth Freedom Day
We All Rise planning Juneteenth celebration event
Outdoor thermometer in the 90s
Beating the heat: Cooling center opens, CDC advises drinking water