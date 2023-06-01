Cooling center opens with potential to save lives

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - High temperatures hit 90 degrees in parts of Northeast Wisconsin Thursday, creating potentially dangerous situations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports around 702 people die each year from heat-related illnesses.

The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay opened its cooling center for the first time this summer. The center is available for anyone when the actual or feels like temperature hits 90.

“We want them to know that they’re welcome here,” Case Manager Deb Weaver said. “We often think of the homeless and those that are in need of shelter during the winter months but the summer months can be just as devastating for heat stroke and dehydration. This is extremely important to our guests.”

The center is kept at a comfortable 68 degrees for people to grab a cold cup of water, read magazines and complete crossword puzzles to pass the time and stay safe.

“When they come in we do want them to find a seat but also things to occupy their time because they might be here for a bit of the day. If they don’t have another place to go this is just a place where they already come for services where they feel safe and welcomed,” Weaver explained.

According to Wisconsin Emergency Management, when it’s 80 degrees outside, the temperature inside a car can climb into the triple digits within 10 minutes.

“When a child or pet is inside a hot car that can build up really fast,” Brown County Public Health Officer Anna Nick said. “So making sure they’re not left alone is good because that can lead to consequences for that child or that pet.”

Consequences, like nausea, confusion, passing out or even death. Click here for signs and symptoms of heat-related illness.

Nick said it is valuable to check on people in your area, especially young children, the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions.

“Know your neighbor, know your friends. Do they have a public space you can go to or a cooling space? And if not, understand the different ways we can help to cool ourselves off,” Nick expressed.

If you can’t make it to an official cooling center, you still have options to protect yourself and your family.

“Going to a place like a public library or a mall where it’s open to the public can give you that relief from the heat that’s needed on hot days like this,” Nick said. “A fan can provide some relief in certain temperatures but when you get to temperatures that are 90 or above, taking a cold shower, cold bath or going to a cold site is going to provide better relief.”

Action 2 News first alerted you to hot weather safety for older adults, children, and pets in previous reports:

