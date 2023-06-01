Body found in Fond du Lac neighborhood identified

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have now positively identified the man whose body was found in a wooded area in a Fond du Lac neighborhood.

Police say the body was Tristan L. Phillips, who would have turned 41 years old Wednesday.

Officers were called to W. Scott St. last week after someone doing yard work spotted the body.

It’s still unclear how Phillips died but the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that can help, call Fond du Lac police.

The body was found in a wooded area behind a home

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.