Body found in Fond du Lac neighborhood identified

Fond du Lac Police investigating found body on W. Scott Street. May 23, 2023
Fond du Lac Police investigating found body on W. Scott Street. May 23, 2023(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have now positively identified the man whose body was found in a wooded area in a Fond du Lac neighborhood.

Police say the body was Tristan L. Phillips, who would have turned 41 years old Wednesday.

Officers were called to W. Scott St. last week after someone doing yard work spotted the body.

It’s still unclear how Phillips died but the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that can help, call Fond du Lac police.

The body was found in a wooded area behind a home

