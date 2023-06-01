Bakhtiari just wants to win as Packers build around Love

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The transition from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love dominated the Packers offseason. Now Green Bay continues to move into the new era under center with one of Rodgers’ good friends protecting the blindside of his protégé.

“I just want to win. I mean, I’ve been around the block enough times, and I want to win. That’s a simple way to put it. I know in order for us to win, we have some young guys that need to know how to play football,” said left tackle David Bakhtiari.

David Bakhtiari took to the field on Wednesday for the second OTA practice open to the media. Afterwards, he was asked about the trade that sent one of his best friends, future hall of fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, to the New York Jets.

“To have him not be here has been big, but I’ve had so many of my close friends come and go. Josh Sitton, T.J. Lang, Bryan Bulaga, Corey Linsley along the offensive line. Those guys are some of my closest buddies, but that has kind of prepped me for this moment. This is another guy that’s gone. It’s a business. You should never forget that,” said Bakhtiari.

Bakhtiari is now the most experienced member of the Packers offense, with eleven years in the green and gold. Helping guide the offensive line room, and supporting Love as he makes the jump from backup to starter.

“It’s kind of nice seeing him be his own man. Not that he ever wasn’t, but there’s obviously, like, you know the role you are being the back-up. Now, he knows it, until told otherwise he is going to be the starting quarterback of the Green Bay Packers My biggest thing for him is be you don’t need you to be anything different than what you are. You don’t need to be Aaron. Whatever is comfortable for you, let’s do that,” said Bakhtiari.

The veteran tackle participated only in individual drills on Wednesday, and head coach Matt LaFleur said they’re trying to be “smart” with Bakhtiari during the offseason program.

