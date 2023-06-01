ANOTHER HOT DAY WITH SPOTTY THUNDERSTORMS

The first day of June will be similar to the final day of May. It’s going to heat up again, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Temperatures will be a little cooler lakeside, with highs in the upper 70s. It’s also going to be slightly humid, especially this afternoon.

Another batch of spotty thunderstorms will develop around and after lunch. They’re most likely to pop up from the Fox Valley and to the WEST. While our severe weather outlook is LOW, a few storms may have brief downpours, lightning and hail up to an inch in diameter. Unfortunately, the rainfall will not be widespread, so our wildfire danger remains HIGH across northeast Wisconsin.

We’re also watching air quality across the state. High levels of ozone will likely lead to another Air Quality Advisory from the Wisconsin DNR later today. With the high levels of air pollution, people who deal with breathing issues should limit their time outside.

Looking ahead, it won’t be quite as hot this weekend, with highs in the middle 80s. Then, there’s a more significant cool down from Monday and beyond, as our highs return to the seasonable 70s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

FRIDAY: NE/E 1-10 KTS WAVES: 0-1′

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Spotty afternoon thunderstorms. Hot and slightly humid. HIGH: 89, with cooler upper 70s lakeside

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Mild and calm. Slightly humid. LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and slightly humid. Afternoon thunderstorms WEST. HIGH: 89 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Sunshine and afternoon clouds. Very warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm, but not quite as humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Spotty afternoon thunderstorms. Not as warm and breezy. HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Comfortable. HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. A nice day! HIGH: 77

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.