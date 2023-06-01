ANOTHER HOT DAY WITH SPOTTY THUNDERSTORMS

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WBAY)
By Steve Beylon
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT
The first day of June is similar to the final day of May. It’s heating up again, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Temperatures will be a little cooler lakeside, with highs in the upper 70s. It’s also a bit humid this afternoon...

Another batch of spotty thunderstorms will develop around after lunch. They’re most likely to pop up from the Fox Valley and to the WEST. While our severe weather outlook is LOW, a few storms may have brief downpours, lightning and hail up to an inch in diameter. Unfortunately, the rainfall will not be widespread, so our wildfire danger remains HIGH across northeast Wisconsin.

We’re also watching air quality across the state. High levels of ozone may lead to another Air Quality Advisory from the Wisconsin DNR. With the high levels of air pollution, people who deal with breathing issues should limit their time outside.

Looking ahead, it won’t be quite as hot this weekend, with highs in the middle 80s. Then, there’s a more significant cool down from Monday and beyond, as our highs return to the seasonable 70s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

AFTERNOOON: SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

FRIDAY: NE/E 1-10 KTS WAVES: 0-1′

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy. Spotty afternoon thunderstorms. Hot and slightly humid. HIGH: 91, with cooler upper 70s lakeside

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Mild and calm. Slightly humid. LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and slightly humid. Afternoon thunderstorms WEST. HIGH: 89 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Sunshine and afternoon clouds. Very warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm, but not quite as humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Spotty afternoon thunderstorms. Not as warm and breezy. HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Comfortable. HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. A nice day! HIGH: 77

