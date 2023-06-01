3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Treating Alzheimer’s with sound and light

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Scientists continue looking for ways to defeat Alzheimer’s, a disease that currently afflicts 6 million people in the United States -- plus additional millions of family members and friends.

A month ago, Eli Lilly claimed a major breakthrough with an injection of an antibody, and in January the FDA approved a promising drug for the disease’s early stages.

But imagine treating a disease not with pills, injections, or surgery but with sound and light!

Listen and watch closely to 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES as Brad Spakowitz discusses 40-hertz therapy -- how it works and how it helped people being treated with it in a study.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.