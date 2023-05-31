“The Wall that Heals” receives escort to Crivitz, opens Wednesday

CRIVITZ, Wis. (WBAY) - “The Wall that Heals” has a temporary home in Crivitz after receiving a procession from the Green Bay area Tuesday afternoon. The replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall will be ready for visitors at 2 p.m. on Wednesday and stay until Sunday, June 4.

This is the second time in 5 years The Wall that Heals has been to Crivitz. It honors those who served and died during the Vietnam War, and it’s a chance to extend a positive welcome home to the Vietnam veterans who didn’t receive one.

The names of 58,281 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice during the war are on the wall in Washington, DC. For five days, people in Northeast Wisconsin can visit a replica of that wall at the Crivitz-Stephenson Historical Society Museum, 204 N. Oak St.

“It’s a very emotional experience,” John Deschane said.

He was one of 3 million people who served in Vietnam. He served in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1970.

Like other Vietnam veterans, Deschane wasn’t given a welcome home by his community after the unpopular war. He has one memory that stands out.

“My absolute most precious memory of coming home from Vietnam was landing at Austin Straubel Airport in Green Bay, and there was this beautiful lady standing up in the deck and she gave me a great big hug, and I married her 53 years ago,” Deschane said.

On Tuesday afternoon, The Wall that Heals was led by a police escort and more than 250 veterans and their motorcycles, traveling from Howard to the Crivitz-Stephenson Area Museum. It made its way through Oconto, Coleman and Pound before its final stop, where it was met by a sea of red, white and blue.

Pam Carlson is secretary of chapter 45 7 of the Combat Vets Motorcycles Association. She said this is her and her husband’s second time riding with the traveling wall. She and her husband are both veterans, and her husband served in Thailand during the Vietnam War, so participating in the ride meant a lot to them.

Deschane said he has some uncomfortable feelings towards the wall as it brings back too many memories.

“More than anything, the loneliness. It’s just, I have a hard time. I have a hard time with this trailer. It’s difficult,” he shared.

He said the importance of having the wall here is to give people who can’t make it to Washington, DC, a chance to see it and feel it.

“As a community we’re so honored that they asked to come back here. It’s just really an absolute thing, and to reach out to more people who hadn’t experienced it there. And there’s some I talked to in the event of this is, ‘I didn’t get to come last time, but I want to go there this time.’ We really expect to have a really good turnout.”

The Wall that Heals has lighting so it can be visited 24 hours a day. The names are etched, like the wall in Washington, so people can do rubbings.

