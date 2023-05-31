SUMMER-LIKE WEATHER PATTERN CONTINUES

Can you believe that we started May with snow and now we’re ending the month with temperatures near 90° (cooler 70s lakeside). What a turn around, eh? A few pop-up showers and storms are possible this afternoon but odds are 20% or less. Low level ozone is developing again and an AIR QUALITY ALERT is now in effect until 11 p.m. People who have respiratory issues should limit their time outside.

Additional pop-up showers and storms are possible during Thursday, Friday, and Saturday... mainly during the daytime heating. Unfortunately, coverage will be pretty spotty so any decent rainfall should be isolated at best. Keep watering until proven otherwise. Fire danger remains in the HIGH category for all of northeast Wisconsin.

Temperatures near 90° will be common for the rest of the week with slightly “cooler” 80s in store for the weekend. Refreshing 70s and 60s will be more common right near the lakeshore during the coming days. Head there if you want natural air conditioning. Overnight lows will be in the 60s and 50s. Slightly more humid air will be in place in the near term with dew point values creeping into the 50s and low 60s.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SSE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-1′

THURSDAY: SSE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-1′

TODAY: Partly cloudy. A hot afternoon. Isolated afternoon storms. HIGH: 90, with cooler upper 70s lakeside

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Quite mild. Slightly humid. LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and slightly humid. Isolated afternoon storms. HIGH: 90 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and slightly humid. A stray thunderstorm? HIGH: 89 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Sunshine and afternoon clouds. Very warm. Breezy. Stray PM Storm? HIGH: 86 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: More sunshine. Very warm and dry. HIGH: 84 LOW: 55

MONDAY: Sunshine and afternoon clouds. Isolated afternoon storms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as warm. HIGH: 77

