Report: Fewer teens smoking, more vaping

Wednesday is World No Tobacco Day, and U.W. health says studies show cigarette smoking in the U.S. is at an all-time low.
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wednesday is World No Tobacco Day, and U.W. health says studies show cigarette smoking in the U.S. is at an all-time low.

But vaping is rising, especially among young people.

Adult use of e-cigarettes rose to nearly 6% in 2022, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The highest usage is among young adults 18 to 25 followed by adolescents, ages 12 to 17.

Experts are concerned because vaping is associated with harmful health effects and could serve as a gateway to nicotine addiction.

“Nicotine is the addictive substance in both cigarettes and e-cigarettes -- so that’s the substance that gives you a little bit of a pleasurable feeling and keeps you coming back for more. And when you’re coming back for nicotine, then you’re also getting those toxins inhaled into your lungs,” Dr. Brian Williams, with the University of Wisconsin Center for Tobacco Research and Intervention said.

Experts say quitting smoking is the best health decision adults can make and discourage young people from vaping or smoking.

