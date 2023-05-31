Puppy, smoke detectors and passersby rescue family from Outagamie County house fire

OSBORN, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people and two dogs need to find a new place to stay after a fire in the town of Osborn in Outagamie County.

Firefighters say two young men passing by reported the fire shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday.

When firefighters arrived at the home on Mullen Rd., the occupants and their two dogs were already out safely, crediting smoke detectors and a puppy for alerting them to the fire.

The family also thanked the two men who reported the fire for not only helping them get out but preventing them from going back inside for belongings.

Firefighters were able to knock down most of the fire in an hour-and-a-half, but it took about 3 more hours to snuff out hidden hotspots.

The house is a total loss.

Relatives and the Red Cross are helping the family find living arrangements.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.