Pedestrian dies after crash in Kiel

KIEL, Wis. (WBAY) - A 22-year-old woman died after a crash in Kiel on Wednesday, police said.

According to the Kiel Police Department, firefighters and police responded to a crash reported around 10 a.m. at the intersection of State Highway 67 and Persnickety Place. A vehicle hit a pedestrian, police said.

The victim was a 22-year-old woman who was taken to the Kiel Fire Department, where a landing zone had been set up for a medical helicopter.

Kiel Police said the woman died of her injuries. Her name is not being released pending notification of family.

