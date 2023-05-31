Pedestrian dies after crash in Kiel

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIEL, Wis. (WBAY) - A 22-year-old woman died after a crash in Kiel on Wednesday, police said.

According to the Kiel Police Department, firefighters and police responded to a crash reported around 10 a.m. at the intersection of State Highway 67 and Persnickety Place. A vehicle hit a pedestrian, police said.

The victim was a 22-year-old woman who was taken to the Kiel Fire Department, where a landing zone had been set up for a medical helicopter.

Kiel Police said the woman died of her injuries. Her name is not being released pending notification of family.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in custody following a shooting that happened Monday, according to the Marinette...
Man killed in Amberg shooting; wife faces charges
Pedro Santiago-Marquez at his murder trial in Green Bay
Green Bay man convicted of homicide, mutilating corpse sentenced to life with possibility of parole
A look back on the life of Charlie Knuth
Childhood photo of Aspen Morris
Growing up the wrong gender
Police lights
Fond du Lac police searching neighborhood for evidence of shooting

Latest News

Vincent Westphal is facing multiple charges including substantial battery intending bodily...
Man charged with assaulting disabled housemate
Wisconsin National Guard
Wisconsin legislators consider bills tightening prohibitions on National Guard sex assaults
Taylor Schabusiness is led out of the Brown County courtroom after a hearing
Judge unseals motion on Taylor Schabusiness sex assault charge
Drone view of Fremont fire response
Family escapes Fremont house fire