Man facing charges in Brown County after assault of disabled person

Vincent Westphal is facing multiple charges including substantial battery intending bodily harm, false imprisonment, misdemeanor bail jumping, and disorderly conduct.(Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man is facing multiple charges in Brown County after officials say he assaulted another man with a disability.

Vincent Westphal is facing multiple charges including substantial battery intending bodily harm, false imprisonment, misdemeanor bail jumping, and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies were sent to the 2800 block of Dunbar Drive in Howard Monday morning. When they arrived the 59-year-old victim, who has a spinal condition and uses a walker.

Authorities said he was arguing with Westphal in the living room. Deputies say the victim was covered in blood.

The victim told officials Westphal passed out at a table inside the home and when he tried to move him, Westphal began punching him in the face and ribs.

Westphal is expected to make his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

