Injuries reported at house fire in Fremont

FREMONT, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters are working to extinguish a house fire in Fremont.

According to people who live in the house, at least one person was injured while getting out of the house.

The people in the house consisted of a husband and wife, and two children, all of whom got out of the house during the fire. The husband told Action 2 News that his wife injured her foot while evacuating the house.

The husband also said the fire started around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

A Fremont firefighter is hosed down to cool off while fighting a house fire with daytime temperatures in the 80s (WBAY)

This story is developing and firefighters are still on scene.

