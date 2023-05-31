A HOT END TO THE MONTH OF MAY

Today could become the hottest day of the year so far. High temperatures will climb to near 90 degrees this afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will be about a dozen degrees cooler closer to the lakeshore. Either way, it’s going to be much warmer than normal for the end of May. Thanks to a south breeze, we’ll also feel a slight increase in the humidity into the afternoon.

Skies will be sunny to partly cloudy today. A weak disturbance to our west, combined with the afternoon heat and unstable air, could fire off isolated thunderstorms. While lightning and a brief downpour is possible, severe weather is not expected. If you do get an afternoon shower or storm in your neighborhood, consider yourself lucky. Any rainfall today will NOT be widespread. Additional SMALL rain chances are possible through Saturday... But it would be wise to continue watering your garden an lawn while we’re in this dry stretch. The dry weather will also keep our wildfire danger in the HIGH to VERY HIGH category. Outdoor burning should be postponed for now.

We’re also going to keep an eye on air quality the next few days. Elevated levels of ozone may prompt an air quality advisory from time to time. People who have respiratory issues should limit their time outside.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

THURSDAY: SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Partly cloudy. A hot afternoon. Isolated afternoon storms. HIGH: 90, with cooler upper 70s lakeside

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Quite mild. Slightly humid. LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and slightly humid. Isolated afternoon storms. HIGH: 90 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and slightly humid. A stray thunderstorm? HIGH: 89 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Sunshine and afternoon clouds. Very warm. Breezy. HIGH: 85 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: More sunshine. Very warm and dry. HIGH: 84 LOW: 55

MONDAY: Sunshine and afternoon clouds. Isolated afternoon storms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as warm. HIGH: 76

