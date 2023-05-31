Hot, dry weather has firefighters chasing down outdoor fires

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Area firefighters say they’ve had their hands full for several reasons now that the summer season is here. That’s due in part to little or no rain in the forecast.

Firefighters are concerned the state’s map showing a higher fire danger in Northeast Wisconsin will soon show the majority of the state in an orange or red zone where the threat of an outdoor fire is very high or extremely high.

Forest Ranger Jason Hennes says the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is very busy.

“Over the past couple of days we have seen a lot of holdover fires -- a lot of people having campfires from over the Memorial Day weekend not putting the fires out completely cold to the touch. People don’t see any smoke or flames and they think the fire is out they leave it,” Hennes said.

He said his crew has looked into more than a dozen fires.

In his experience, he knows fires like these can get out of control quickly.

“I’ve seen buildings be burned to the ground. I have seen people get burned and get hurt,” Hennes said.

Hennes also said while it isn’t even June, fireworks are already causing problems.

“Those shoot out sparks and embers, and it doesn’t take much to start this brown and green grass on fire.”

Even though grass is green, it’s losing moisture and can catch fire easily.

“Somebody would think, ‘Oh, a backyard campfire, it’s not a big deal.’ It is when the embers get away,” Hennes said. “The big deal is how long we’ve gone without rain now.”

Wrightstown Fire Chief Mike Schampers said if we don’t get rain soon, burn bans are likely around the corner.

“I know over the weekend there was people trying to clean their lawns up and things like that. Big Memorial Day weekend, big yard cleanup, but there were a few stories heard it got away, it almost got away, holy c--p was surprised how fast it started to burn,” Chief Schampers said.

Firefighters say they expect the fire danger to be an issue all summer and say we need rain within the next 10 days.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.