Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Menominee Indian High School

KESHENA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Menominee Indian School District will break ground on the construction site for a new high school Wednesday.

Held Wednesday afternoon, the groundbreaking ceremony will include a traditional smudging ceremony, a traditional opening prayer, and student drummers. Students, district administrators and tribal leaders will speak at the ceremony.

The $35 million, 110,00 sq. ft. facility will be constructed adjacent to the existing high school. It will include an open floor plan and expanded labs for Menominee language, arts, and foods; multi-functional tech ed and science labs equipped with areas for woods, metal, auto and agriculture and a field house with adequate space for sports fitness and wellness programs, and public community use.

After students move into the new high school in the fall of 2024, officials say the existing high school will be updated repurposed as the district’s middle school, which is currently located in Neopit. This will bring all three MISD schools to one educational campus in Keshena.

