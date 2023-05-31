Fire destroys Grand Chute home

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a Grand Chute home is destroyed after a fire.

The fire started on the outside of the house on the 4300-block of Gillett St. around 7:15 Tuesday night. The flames traveled up the side.

It took firefighters about 45 minutes to put the fire out and several more hours to take care of all the hot spots inside. They’re now investigating how the fire started.

The four people who lived there can’t go back home. They’re receiving help from relatives and the American Red Cross.

