Fire destroys Grand Chute home

Authorities say the fire started outside and traveled up the house
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a Grand Chute home is destroyed after a fire.

The fire started on the outside of the house on the 4300-block of Gillett St. around 7:15 Tuesday night. The flames traveled up the side.

It took firefighters about 45 minutes to put the fire out and several more hours to take care of all the hot spots inside. They’re now investigating how the fire started.

The four people who lived there can’t go back home. They’re receiving help from relatives and the American Red Cross.

