Amber Alert issued statewide for 1-year-old girl

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - An AMBER ALERT was issued statewide for a 1-year-old from Milwaukee.

Khennedy Parker is believed to be with Khijuan Parker, a 29-year-old Black man, who’s 5′10″, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. His hair is braided to the back with a zig-zag design. He was last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt with a blue graphic design on the front, light blue jeans, and yellow and white Jordan shoes.

Khennedy was wearing only a diaper when she was last seen. She is Black, 2 feet tall, 35 pounds. She has a scar above her right eyebrow.

Milwaukee police issued the amber alert. They were last seen on the 2400-block of N. 50th Street in Milwaukee. Police don’t know how Parker is traveling, so the alert was issued statewide. Anyone with information should call 911. You can also call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Sensitive Crimes Division, (414) 935-7405.

