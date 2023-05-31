Amber Alert issued statewide for 1-year-old girl

Two photos of 1-year-old Khennedy Parker, who is believed to be with 29-year-old Khijuan...
Two photos of 1-year-old Khennedy Parker, who is believed to be with 29-year-old Khijuan Parker. An Amber Alert was issued May 31, 2023.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - An AMBER ALERT was issued statewide for a 1-year-old from Milwaukee.

Khennedy Parker is believed to be with Khijuan Parker, a 29-year-old Black man, who’s 5′10″, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. His hair is braided to the back with a zig-zag design. He was last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt with a blue graphic design on the front, light blue jeans, and yellow and white Jordan shoes.

Khennedy was wearing only a diaper when she was last seen. She is Black, 2 feet tall, 35 pounds. She has a scar above her right eyebrow.

Milwaukee police issued the amber alert. They were last seen on the 2400-block of N. 50th Street in Milwaukee. Police don’t know how Parker is traveling, so the alert was issued statewide. Anyone with information should call 911. You can also call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Sensitive Crimes Division, (414) 935-7405.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in custody following a shooting that happened Monday, according to the Marinette...
Man killed in Amberg shooting; wife faces charges
Pedro Santiago-Marquez at his murder trial in Green Bay
Green Bay man convicted of homicide, mutilating corpse sentenced to life with possibility of parole
A look back on the life of Charlie Knuth
Childhood photo of Aspen Morris
Growing up the wrong gender
Police lights
Fond du Lac police searching neighborhood for evidence of shooting

Latest News

Police lights generic
Pedestrian dies after crash in Kiel
Vincent Westphal is facing multiple charges including substantial battery intending bodily...
Man charged with assaulting disabled housemate
Wisconsin National Guard
Wisconsin legislators consider bills tightening prohibitions on National Guard sex assaults
Taylor Schabusiness is led out of the Brown County courtroom after a hearing
Judge unseals motion on Taylor Schabusiness sex assault charge
Drone view of Fremont fire response
Family escapes Fremont house fire