3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Bird flu snowballed across U.S.

The bird flu resulted in destroying flocks of poultry and higher prices at the supermarket -- and it is still spreading across the globe.
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The bird flu resulted in destroying flocks of poultry and higher prices at the supermarket -- and it is still spreading across the globe. In the past week, Brazil declared a six-month animal health emergency and Indonesia reported its first cases in poultry.

It’s been called the worst avian influenza outbreak in U.S. history since it began over a year ago.

In today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz tells you about a new discovery explaining how the virus became even more virulent as it spread across the country.

He also discusses an emerging threat of the virus spreading from the bird flu to wild mammals.

