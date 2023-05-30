Wisconsin GLO announces Patrick Doherty as Head Coach for 2023 season

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin GLO is excited to bring Patrick Doherty on as Head Coach for the 2023 season, the team announced Tuesday.

The Wisconsin GLO said Patrick had a great start with the team this past weekend with a 94 to 73 win over Japan. The game was in partnership with ATO International Sports Management and “Bridge the Gap”.

Patrick is an administrator, teacher, and coach at Hales Corners Lutheran for the past fifteen years. As coach, Patrick has led HCL to a 2016 state championship, 2020 state runner-up, and seven national tournament appearances.

Patrick was also the Men’s Assistant Coach at Concordia University-Wisconsin for seven years. He won two season conference championships, one conference tournament championship, and had an NCAA national tournament appearance.

Additionally, Patrick is a recipient of the Chick-Fil-A Coach Award, LBAA National Coaching Leadership Award, Milwaukee Brewers Community Award, and the Kohl Foundation Educator Award.

This will be Patrick’s Pro Debut as Head Coach of the GLO.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

