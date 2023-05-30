William Shatner coming to Fox Cities PAC in October

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - William Shatner, the original Captain James T. Kirk, is coming to the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center this fall for a special screening of the classic film “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.”

On October 13, Shatner will appear live on stage following a screening of the film for a Q & A. The award-winning actor will take to the stage to share behind-the-scenes stories from his seven decades-long career as an actor, producer, director, writer and – most recently – space-traveler.

A limited number of VIP tickets will be available which include premium seating and a photo opportunity with Mr. Shatner. Tickets start at $39.75 (plus applicable service fees) and go on sale Friday, June 2, at 12:00 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased on ticketmaster.com, on the Fox Cities P.A.C.’s mobile app, by calling the ticket office at (920) 730-3760 or visiting in person at 400 W. College Ave. in downtown Appleton Monday – Friday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Additional fees may apply.

