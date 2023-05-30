The Wall that Heals comes to Crivitz

The replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall has traveled to over 700 communities
By Kristyn Allen
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRIVITZ, Wis. (WBAY) - Memorial Day may be over, but this week you can still honor service men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“The Wall that Heals” arrives Tuesday in Crivitz. It’s a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC.

The Wall that Heals will be escorted by motorcycles and pass through downtown Oconto, Coleman and Crivitz before arriving at the Crivitz-Stephenson Historical Society Museum, 204 N. Oak St., at about 5:30 p.m.

It will open to the public on Thursday, and it will be accessible 24 hours a day while it’s on display until June 4. Admission is free.

The Wall that Heals has traveled to 700 communities throughout the country since it was unveiled on Memorial Day in 1996.

It features the names of 58,281 men and women who died serving our country during the Vietnam War.

Like the original memorial, you can do rubbings of names on this wall. It also has modern lighting so the names can be read day or night.

The exhibit provides thousands of veterans who’ve been unable to cope with the prospect of facing the wall in Washington to find the strength and courage to do so within their own communities to allow the healing process to begin.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Southwest senior Katelyn Wisneski practices with the Notre Dame girls lacrosse team.
Wisneski, Tritons leading way into new era of girls lacrosse
Emergency crews responded to the scene of what appeared to be a partial building collapse in...
1 person rescued overnight after part of apartment building collapses in Iowa; structure to be demolished
FILE - Mage (8), with Javier Castellano aboard, wins the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby...
Horse racing authority calls for emergency summit with Churchill Downs in wake of 12 deaths
Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.
Anheuser-Busch offering free beer after recent Bud Light backlash
Austin Fire Department shift commander Eddie Martinez told the Austin American-Statesman that...
Firefighter stabbed while fighting blazes along interstate

Latest News

Childhood photo of Aspen Morris
Growing up the wrong gender
Childhood photo of Aspen Morris
Growing up transgender
Names of servicemembers killed in the Vietnam War are etched on The Wall that Heals, a...
The Wall that Heals comes to Crivitz
Pride progress flag
“Hate-Free Outagamie” raises LGBTQ+ awareness in Fox Valley