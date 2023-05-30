Use your public library to “check out” Wisconsin state parks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re looking to get your kids outdoors this summer, consider a visit to your local library and “check out” Wisconsin’s state parks for free.

The Wisconsin Association of Public Libraries, Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources have partnered to expand the “Check Out Wisconsin State Parks at Your Library” program that debuted last year.

Go to a participating public library with your library card and request a daily vehicle admission pass. The library will also give you an informational kit with maps, accessibility information, stickers and more.

This year, over 6,300 day passes are available from 160 libraries. In last year’s pilot project, 1,000 day passes were offered at 20 libraries.

The library systems pay for the passes. According to the DNR, 84 had their costs underwritten by Friends of Wisconsin State Parks, a grant from the C.D. Besadny Fund of the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin, and Green Tier businesses.

The DNR hopes the program reduces barriers to using state parks and introduces new visitors to the state park system.

Participating libraries in WBAY’s greater viewing area include:

Brown County: Brown County Library, Oneida Community Library (Nicolet Federated Library System)

Calumet County: Brillion Public Library, Chilton Public Library (Manitowoc-Calumet Library System)

Dodge County: Beaver Dam Community Library, Horicon Public Library, Theresa Public Library (Monarch Library System)

Door County: Door County Library (Nicolet Federated Library System)

Florence County: Florence County Library (Nicolet Federated Library System)

Fond du Lac County: Fond du Lac Public Library, Oakfield Public Library, Spillman Public Library in North Fond du Lac (Winnefox Library System)

Forest County: None listed

Green Lake County: Berlin Public Library, Caestecker Public Library in Green Lake (Winnefox Library System)

Kewaunee County: Algoma Public Library, Kewaunee Public Library (Nicolet Federated Library System)

Langlade County: Antigo Public Library (Wisconsin Valley Library Service)

Manitowoc County: Lester Public Library in Two Rivers, Manitowoc Public Library (Manitowoc-Calumet Library System)

Marinette County: Marinette County Consolidated Library (Nicolet Federated Library System)

Menominee County: Menominee Public Library/S. Verna Fowler Academic Library (Nicolet Federated Library System)

Oconto County: Farnsworth Public Library in Oconto, Gillett Public Library, Lakes Country Public Library in Lakewood, Lena Public Library, Oconto Falls Community Library, Suring Area Public Library (Nicolet Federated Library System)

Outagamie County: Black Creek Village Library, Hortonville Public Library, Kimberly Public Library, Muehl Public Library in Seymour (Outagamie Waupaca Library System)

Shawano County: Shawano County Library (Nicolet Federated Library System)

Sheboygan County: Mead Public Library in Sheboygan, Plymouth Public Library (Monarch Library System)

Waupaca County: Scandinavia Public Library, Sturm Memorial Library in Manawa, Neuschafer Public Library in Fremont, Waupaca Area Public Library (Outagamie Waupaca Library System)

Waushara County: Patterson Memorial Library in Wild Rose (Winnefox Library System)

Winnebago County: Neenah Public Library, Oshkosh Public Library, Elisha D. Smith Public Library in Menasha (Winnefox Library System)

See the statewide list at https://widnr.widen.net/s/xnqpzzt5dc/checkoutparks_by_county

