SUMMER HEAT, INCREASING HUMIDITY, & SPOTTY STORM CHANCES

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
The rest of the week will feature toasty temperatures, increasing humidity, and spotty rain & storms.
By Keith Gibson
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
The rest of the week will feature toasty temperatures, increasing humidity, and spotty rain & storms. Fire risk remains high to very high across northeast Wisconsin.

Inland areas can expect highs in the 80s to low 90s for the rest of the week and into the coming weekend. Cooler 70s and 60s will be more likely right along the lakeshore. Overnight lows will be in the 50s to low 60s. Dew Point values are expected to climb into the upper 50s and low 60s later this week so it will start to feel muggy again.

While we do have the chance of spotty to scattered showers and storms Wednesday through the weekend, rainfall will not be distributed equally and many spots will probably get less than 1/4″. Hope for the best but assume the worst until proven otherwise... and keep watering.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: S 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

THURSDAY: S 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Quiet. LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a little more humidity. Spotty PM storms possible. HIGH: 90 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm & humid. Chance of a few PM & evening storms. HIGH: 90 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm & humid. Chance of a few PM & evening storms. HIGH: 90 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. A few spotty storms or showers possible. HIGH: 87 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a storm. HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 81 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 75

