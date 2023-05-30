Play ball: Green Bay Rockers’ home opener Tuesday

The Rockers host the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at 6:35 p.m.
Green Bay Rockers logo
Green Bay Rockers logo(Green Bay Rockers)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Ashwaubenon is ready to rock with the Green Bay Rockers’ home opener Tuesday.

The Rockers host the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. The first pitch is at 6:35 p.m. at Capital Credit Union Field, 2231 Holmgren Way.

Fans will see some changes at the park, including a new video board over the right field wall and a wall of shipping containers painted by local artist Beau Thomas (the artist behind Green Bay’s “King of the North” Aaron Rodgers mural and its ignominious end).

Johnny Wad is the warmup act at 5:35 p.m. on the Security Luebke Roofing Stage, which is now in left field.

Giveaways at the game include prizes for one lucky fan worth $2,000, including an all-inclusive Rodac Suite for up to 10 guests at a Rockers game, four general admission mezzanine tickets to an EPIC Event Center concert, a one-year supply of Pepsi, and a $250 Capital Credit Union Park gift card.

Single-game tickets are on sale online at www.greenbayrockers.com and through the ticket office, (920) 497-7225.

The Rockers are 1-0 this season after defeating the Dock Spiders in 11 innings in their season opener Monday in Fond du Lac.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police car.
Fatal shooting investigated in Marinette County, one person in custody
Green Bay Southwest senior Katelyn Wisneski practices with the Notre Dame girls lacrosse team.
Wisneski, Tritons leading way into new era of girls lacrosse
FILE - Mage (8), with Javier Castellano aboard, wins the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby...
Horse racing authority calls for emergency summit with Churchill Downs in wake of 12 deaths
Police lights
Fond du Lac police searching neighborhood for evidence of shooting
Childhood photo of Aspen Morris
Growing up the wrong gender

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor celebrates a two-point conversion with quarterback Joe...
Bengals to host Packers for joint practices
Milwaukee Brewers' Luke Voit throws a ball to a fan during the second inning of a spring...
Voit designated for assignment by Brewers, Claudio demoted to Nashville
Green Bay Southwest senior Katelyn Wisneski practices with the Notre Dame girls lacrosse team.
Wisneski, Tritons leading way into new era of girls lacrosse
Milwaukee Brewers' William Contreras is congratulated after hitting a two-run home run during...
William Contreras homers as Brewers beat Alex Cobb, Giants 7-5