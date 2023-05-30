Play ball: Green Bay Rockers’ home opener Tuesday

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Ashwaubenon is ready to rock with the Green Bay Rockers’ home opener Tuesday.

The Rockers host the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. The first pitch is at 6:35 p.m. at Capital Credit Union Field, 2231 Holmgren Way.

Fans will see some changes at the park, including a new video board over the right field wall and a wall of shipping containers painted by local artist Beau Thomas (the artist behind Green Bay’s “King of the North” Aaron Rodgers mural and its ignominious end).

Johnny Wad is the warmup act at 5:35 p.m. on the Security Luebke Roofing Stage, which is now in left field.

Giveaways at the game include prizes for one lucky fan worth $2,000, including an all-inclusive Rodac Suite for up to 10 guests at a Rockers game, four general admission mezzanine tickets to an EPIC Event Center concert, a one-year supply of Pepsi, and a $250 Capital Credit Union Park gift card.

Single-game tickets are on sale online at www.greenbayrockers.com and through the ticket office, (920) 497-7225.

The Rockers are 1-0 this season after defeating the Dock Spiders in 11 innings in their season opener Monday in Fond du Lac.

