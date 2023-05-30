Oshkosh Corporation to acquire AeroTech business from JBT corporation

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Corporation announced Tuesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the AeroTech business from JBT Corporation in an $800 million all-cash transaction. When adjusted for the present value of expected tax benefits of approximately $80 million, the purchase price is $720 million, the company says.

Oshkosh Corporation, which mainly manufactures military vehicles and equipment, said AeroTech will become part of the Oshkosh Vocational segment. A statement from the company says AeroTech is a leading provider of aviation ground support products, gate equipment and airport services to commercial airlines, airports, air-freight carriers, ground handling and military customers.

Oshkosh Corporation says AeroTech owns many of the most trusted brands in the air transportation industry with systems in the field that serve approximately 75% of air travelers at U.S. airports and load approximately 70% of the world’s overnight express packages.

With AeroTech, Oshkosh will enter the air transportation support market, which the company calls “attractive” due to to increasing air travel demand, commercial airline investments and infrastructure improvement.

AeroTech’s recurring revenue, Oshkosh says, together with the distinct investment cycle and demand dynamics of its end markets, are expected to further enhance Oshkosh’s overall business through market cycles.

The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023, subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions, the company said Tuesday.

