Man convicted of killing Ashwaubenon man, having body burned, sentenced to life with possibility of parole

Pedro Santiago-Marquez at his murder trial in Green Bay
Pedro Santiago-Marquez at his murder trial in Green Bay
By Emily Beier and WBAY news staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay business owner convicted of killing an Ashwaubenon man and having the body burned was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday.

Pedro Santiago-Marquez was also sentenced to an another ten years for the charge of mutilating a corpse. Santiago-Marquez does have the possibility of parole with extended supervision after July 19, 2064.

A jury found Santiago-Marquez guilty back in March of being party to the crimes of first-degree intentional homicide and mutilating a corpse in the murder of Jason Mendez-Ramos.

Prosecutors say the Green Bay business owner shot and killed Mendez, who was from Ashwaubenon, in September 2021.

The State said the motive was a large drug debt Mendez owed and that Santiago had another man dispose of the body. A police investigator testified Wednesday that security video showed Mendez walked into Santiago’s business but never left.

As he took the stand in his defense during trial, Santiago-Marquez denied killing Mendez but admitted he owed Mendez back wages for work.

He also denied talking to Jaisaac Rodriguez-Garcia, who testified for the prosecution during the trial, admitting he disposed of the body. Mendez’s burned remains were found after police and firefighters responded to a report of a grass fire on a trail near the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay campus.

