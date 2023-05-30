A look back on the life of Charlie Knuth

(WBAY)
By Jason Zimmerman and WBAY news staff
Published: May. 30, 2023
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News is looking back on the life of Charlie Knuth, who passed away late Friday at the age of seventeen.

Action 2 News has followed Charlie’s story for more than a decade, documenting his struggle with a rare skin disease, and most recently a battle with lymphoma.

It was back in 2011 when Action 2 News did its first story on Charlie Knuth. He was just five years old at the time, covered in bandages after a stem cell transplant that was necessary, because of a rare disease, which caused his skin to blister inside and out.

“It has a lot of struggles every day and we still deal with many, many things and we still need a cure for this disease because children are dying,” said Trisha Knuth, Charlie’s mother. Charlie, who lived in the Fox Valley saw his story shared across the country and kids even wrote letters.

Others held fundraisers to cover the cost of Charlie’s on-going medical expenses, which included extended trips to Minnesota for treatment, causing him to lose his place in the Kimberly School District based on open enrollment requirements, back in 2012.

“So many people push the responsibility of caring for Charlie onto other people. All the time, well they can do it, they can do it. You know, I’m getting sick of it” Trisha Knuth said at the time.

While the dispute was resolved, Charlie suffered another blow to his health in 2019, with a cancer diagnosis.

“We’ve known Charlie here since he was adopted after he was born so he’s kind of become our little buddy here,” said Patty Rodencal, the Darboy Corner Store former manager.

The Darboy Corner had held continuous fundraisers for Charlie and then in 2020, a local race car driver, named Andy Monday stepped up.

“When I initially started I thought we’d get half a dozen teams here locally, maybe get it up to a thousand dollars, that would be pretty neat you know, it would really help the family out,” said driver Andy Monday.

That fundraiser brought in more than $60,000.

Trisha Knuth posted on Facebook that Charlie peacefully and painlessly died in the arms of his family. Plans are also underway for a celebration to honor him and thank the community for their support.

