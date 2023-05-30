INTERVIEW: Bayshore to Lakeshore ride

It’s a fun and fund-raising ride for bicyclists of all abilities
This upcoming first weekend of June offers you a chance to begin your summer exercise program on two wheels.
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - This upcoming first weekend of June offers you a chance to begin your summer exercise program on two wheels. The 5th annual Baycare Clinic Century Bayshore to Lakeshore takes place Saturday.

It’s a fun ride for cyclists of all abilities -- that is to say, distances. It starts and ends at the clinic’s headquarters on the east side of Green Bay.

Michael Schmidt, director of marketing and business development with Baycare Clinic, joined Action 2 News at 4:30 to discuss how the ride began and how it’s grown (it had more than 600 registered riders last year).

He also discusses how it’s tailored to different skill levels and what the purpose of the ride is -- not just good health but the numerous causes riders are supporting. There’s still time to register at https://www.baycare.net/baycare-clinic-century-bayshore-to-lakeshore/.

