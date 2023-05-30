“Hate-Free Outagamie” raises LGBTQ+ awareness in Fox Valley

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - As the country unites to honor service men and women who fought and died for freedom, a group in Outagamie County is forming, aimed at uniting people of all races and genders in the Fox Valley. They call themselves Hate-Free Outagamie.

The catalyst for forming the group were comments made during an Outagamie County Board meeting on May 9. Critics felt comments by County Supervisor Tim Hermes about men dressing as women in public restrooms were transphobic, coming right after a general presentation by the county’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion officer.

“Don’t you think women have a right to their own bathrooms and not a man pretending to be a woman going into a bathroom. I mean, that puts a lot of concerns for fathers who have a man in a dress with a woman’s face on, but when they go in the bathroom by a little girl or trying to change in their dressing rooms I find that disgusting,” Hermes said.

Hermes told Action 2 News over the phone Monday his comments weren’t meant to be transphobic or homophobic and he has no issues with the trans community. But they have started a countywide, grassroots movement.

“When there are people saying divisive things or are saying things that are not inclusive... or make people that are in our community feel unwelcome or unwanted, it’s everybody’s responsibility to stand up and tell that person or group or whoever that might be that that won’t be tolerated,” Jay Gibbs of Hate-Free Outagamie said.

“It’s displaying exactly what happens when people with hateful ideas come into positions of power. They are able to spread their ideas,” Hollie Poupart of Hate-Free Outagamie said. “And the reason why we are out here is, we come together and we say that’s not OK. We won’t stand for that in Appleton and Outagamie County.”

The group says its goal is to educate people and get like-minded people elected.

The group’s first event is an art build next Saturday afternoon in Appleton’s City Park.

