Growing up the wrong gender

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Photographs show a smiling, loving and seemingly happy child, but behind the smile, Aspen Morris had a troubled heart.

“I think around middle school I knew something was different but didn’t know exactly what.”

The 17-year-old bravely opened up about the emotions he feels during his journey as a transgender male.

Aspen says right before the pandemic hit in 2020, everything inside started to well up.

“I knew at the beginning of high school, I thought I was nonbinary, and then a couple years later I knew I was actually trans.”

Parents Michelle Morris and Mark Herried say it was a difficult time. Aspen was dealing with bullying in school -- and that was taking a toll -- but they knew there was more going on.

“He was really struggling. You could tell something was going on, spending a lot of time in his room.”

It wasn’t long, Aspen says, before he had to open up.

“It was scary, even though I knew she’d be accepting.”

“I had an idea when he was 4 or 5. I just always could tell that something was different,” his mom said.

“Clothing already has changed, like all the way from age 5 he was wearing little boy clothes and shoes were his favorite things, and a boy bike,” she recalled.

But it would be Aspen’s teen years when the true transformation would take place. As the family went through counseling, Aspen decided to change his name and pronouns and have surgery.

“He had his top surgery last August, which was really just a huge change for him. You could see a big change in his confidence,” Michelle said.

“Every day I’m so happy about it,” Aspen said.

As that confidence grows, Aspen says so does his courage. He now wants to be an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. With that, he says when he heard the recent comments from an Outagamie County board supervisor regarding transgender people’s use of bathrooms, Aspen had to speak up.

At a meeting on diversity, Supervisor Tim Hermes said, “Don’t you think women have a right to their own bathrooms and not a man pretending to be a woman going into a bathroom?”

Hermes went on to say, “I know women had to fight for their own sports and their own bathrooms, and the way I look at things is that, you know, you have any man that can decide he wants to be a woman.”

Hermes told Action 2 News for this story he is not transphobic, homophobic, or racist, and he did not intend for his comments to be taken as such.

Aspen reacted, “When it’s someone more important like this, then it does matter because people believe them, and then I’m mad and upset.”

“I want [Hermes] to take account of his own actions to know that what he says is defamation; it is not free speech,” dad Mark Herried added.

Aspen and his parents are now part of Hate-Free Outagamie, a new, grassroots group raising awareness of LGBTQ+ issues in the Fox Cities (see related story).

“We’re people, too, and we’re not hurting anybody, we’re just trying to live,” Aspen said.

His parents said, “You need to have an open mind and let people be who they are.”

