Fond du Lac police searching neighborhood for evidence of shooting

Police lights
Police lights(Storyblocks)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - People in the area of the 100-block of E. 2nd Street in Fond du Lac can expect a police presence Tuesday as officers continue investigate reports of shots fired early Sunday morning.

Police were initially called at 3:37 a.m. Sunday to the 100-block of 3rd Street, where someone heard possible gunshots. Police didn’t find any evidence, but they came back after daylight and widened the search area, and they found bullet casings from a handgun on 2nd Street.

There are no reports of injuries or property damage.

The Fond du Lac Police Department says officers are looking for additional evidence and video surveillance that would be available to help their investigation. If you have information or security video of that area which could help, call Fond du Lac police at (920) 906-5555 or the Crime Alert line, (920) 322-3740; you can ask to remain anonymous.

