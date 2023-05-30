Fatal shooting investigated in Marinette County, one person in custody

By WBAY news staff
May. 30, 2023
MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - One person is in custody following a shooting that happened Monday, according to the Marinette County Sheriff.

The Sheriff’s statement said that at 8:09 p.m. on Monday, Marinette County Dispatch received a call of a male party that had been shot in the Town of Amberg.

When officers arrived at the home, they found William H. Freed of Amberg, who was dead, and immediately secured the location. The sheriff said female was taken into custody, and an investigation is pending. There is no threat to the public at this time.

The case remains under investigation by the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, the Marinette County District Attorney’s Office, and the Marinette County Medical Examiner’s Office.

