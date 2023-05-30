Erik Metzig appears in court for allegedly killing his parents

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Another step forward in the case of a man accused of killing his parents in the town of Wolf River.

Court records say 72-year-old David Metzig, and 71-year-old Jan Metzig were found dead in their home with gunshot wounds. It is a story we first alerted you to in March.

Our cameras were inside the court room when Erik Metzig made his latest appearance before a judge. He faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in the deaths of his parents David and Jan Metzig. Tuesday’s preliminary hearing moved quickly, saying the court is waiting on DNA evidence, setting a status conference for September.

“Your honor at this point we’ve received what the state currently has we are till wading through that however there are a number of crucial items that are not part of the state’s discovery that are we both waiting on the lab for the state to clarify at least another 80 days,” said attorney Scott Ceman.

As we were previously reported, Metzig was bound over for trial at an earlier appearance in April. Back in March another of the Metzigs’ sons found them dead inside their home. The family owns the popular Union Star Cheese Factory.

According to the criminal complaint, a gun was found on the kitchen counter of the home. In the garage police found another handgun in a garbage bag and several unfired bullets near the bodies.

The criminal complaint goes on to say police found reds smears which were believed to be blood in Erik Metzig’s car and a journal in his bedroom had writings saying he wanted to eliminate his parents, and make it look like they disappeared.

Metzig is due back in court September 7.

