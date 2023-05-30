Door County’s largest farmers market starts new season Saturday

The Sturgeon Bay Farmers Market is every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Sturgeon Bay Farmers Market
Sturgeon Bay Farmers Market(Rachel Lukas)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Door County’s largest farmers market will be even bigger this year when the 2023 season begins on Saturday, June 3.

The Sturgeon Bay Farmers Market stretches over three blocks on the near-north side, on 3rd Avenue from Michigan to Nebraska streets and up two more blocks on Nebraska St. to 5th Ave.

The market is every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The last market is on October 14.

Organizers promise more vendors and more variety this year. More than 80 vendors will have a steady presence every week, and additional vendors will rotate in each week. Products include locally-grown produce, specialty food and drinks, meats and cheeses, crafts and jewelry, woodwork, photography, and soaps and candles.

You’ll find a list of participating vendors and more information about the Sturgeon Bay Farmers Market at SturgeonBayFarmersMarket.net.

Destination Sturgeon Bay is still accepting vendor applications but says openings are limited. Find a Vendor Agreement at SturgeonBay.net and email it to andrea@sturgeonbay.net.

