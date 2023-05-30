Brown County launches new food access map tool

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -A growing number of families are struggling with the cost of food, according to data from brown county’s 2022 food insecurity report.

UW Extension Brown County introduced a ‘NEW Virtual Food Access Map’ Tuesday, which tracks local food resources.

Andrea Kressin, Brown County Public Health’s Community Engagement Manager, says the goal is to connect those in-need with accessible resources.

“Food is a universal connector,” said Kressin. “It contributes to health in communities and ensuring that families who live in Brown County have access to the food that they need, and the food that is culturally familiar.”

The website includes seven categories including community gardens, stores that accept electronic benefits, farmers markets, food pantries, grocery stores, cultural grocery stores, and meal programs. Each is represented by different icons on the map.

Kressin says they’re relying on their partners at these stores, gardens and pantries to get the word out to community members.

The map shows resources across Brown, Door, Kewaunee, and Manitowoc counties.

