Bengals to host Packers for joint practices

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers will hit the road for a joint practice for the first time in the Matt LaFleur era when they visit Cincinnati during training camp.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced on Tuesday they will host the Packers for one practice on Wednesday August 9th ahead of the preseason opener on the following Friday.

The schedule for the Packers training camp has not been released, but their are also reports they will host the Patriots a week later for joint practices in Green Bay.

This would also mark the first time the Packers have held joint practices with two different teams in the same training camp.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.