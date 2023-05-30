90S MAKE ITS 2023 DEBUT WEDNESDAY, SPOTTY STORMS FOR REST OF WEEK

The strong high pressure has moved eastward into the northeastern United States, but it’s still keeping multiple states very warm and dry including Wisconsin. Today will be another mostly sunny and warmer day with highs in the upper 80s and 70s along lakeshore. Humidity will start out low, but as we head through the day the dew points will increase slowly so humidity will increase. The fire threat is still HIGH in the Northwoods and MODERATE for everyone else so be cautious if you’re burning anything. It’ll start reaching muggy levels as we finish off the week, but the moisture will be necessary for storms to develop for the next few days.

Starting Wednesday afternoon, a cold front from Canada will move southward toward the upper Midwest giving Wisconsin multiple chances of showers and storms. Wednesday afternoon will be a low chance as there will barely be enough moisture, but by Thursday and Friday the chances of storms will be higher. The storms will be isolated so some areas will see rain while others will not, but keep the water hose handy as very little rain is expected. Wednesday will also be the hottest day this year as highs will reach 90 degrees.

By this weekend, high pressure will retrograde back into the Great Lakes bringing back dry, warm, and sunny weather.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TUESDAY: S 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-1′

WEDNESDAY: SSE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-1′

TODAY: Mostly sunny, very warm and low humidity. HIGH: 86

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, mild and calm. LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, afternoon chance of spotty showers & storms. HIGH: 90 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, chance of spotty storms afternoon. HIGH: 88 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, chance of spotty storms afternoon. HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Bright sunshine and slightly cooler. HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm again. HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, possible some showers. HIGH: 81

