3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Brad blasts us back to the Stone Age

About 3 million years ago, early humans were well into the Stone Age, making stone arrows, spears, knives, axes and other tools.
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The knowledge of making and using these tools forever changed the course of human evolution.

Some of these prehistoric tools have been found right here in Wisconsin. In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz uncovers 3 million years of history, discussing these world-altering tools and also how making them was almost as dangerous as using them!

