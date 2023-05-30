3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Brad blasts us back to the Stone Age

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - About 3 million years ago, early humans were well into the Stone Age, making stone arrows, spears, knives, axes and other tools.

The knowledge of making and using these tools forever changed the course of human evolution.

Some of these prehistoric tools have been found right here in Wisconsin. In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz uncovers 3 million years of history, discussing these world-altering tools and also how making them was almost as dangerous as using them!

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.