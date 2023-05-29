Wisneski, Tritons leading way into new era of girls lacrosse

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - High school lacrosse is on to a new era in the state of Wisconsin with the WIAA set to make it a sanctioned sport for both boys and girls teams.

The sport, especially girls lacrosse, has been growing around northeast Wisconsin in recent years.

“Last year besides us joining we had Bay Port join, as well this year Pulaski joined. So, we’re still seeing more and more schools in the area,” said Notre Dame head coach Hailey Anderson.

“Like bringing more to the table, and the sport is growing. It’s good for the sport, for the schools, and for the girls that are wanting to play,” said senior Katelyn Wisneski.

Katelyn Wisneski is one of the trailblazers on the field. A senior this year, she will not be able to play once girls lacrosse is a fully sanctioned sport. Still, she paved the way for others to follow in her footsteps after playing for just three years.

“Definitely after I got defensive all-conference my first year playing, and then my second year I got it again,” said Wiskneski.

“I played in the Wisconsin, like an All Star game, for all the girls in Wisconsin. So, I thought if I can play against D1 athletes in there, I think I can do it in college.”

Wisneski will get the opportunity to play beyond high school as well. The Green Bay Southwest senior signing to play for Lewis University in Illinois next year. Making her one of the first female athletes in the area to earn a college scholarship in lacrosse.

“I feel accomplished and I’m really excited for all my younger players and our freshmen. Just to see where they go too,” said Wisneski.

“It gives them the great goal of wanting to play beyond high school and seeing that it’s possible. There’s teams that want players out there. So, it gives them hope,” said Anderson.

