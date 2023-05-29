WARM AIR CONTINUES, RAIN CHANCES RETURNING

Mother Nature outdid herself with the weather during the long holiday weekend and the summer-like conditions are here to stay all week long. Humidity levels will rise over the coming days and that will lead to a better chance of spotty rain & storms. Fire danger remains moderate to high across all of Wisconsin.

Lows tonight will range from the upper 40s to mid 50s under partly cloudy skies. It’ll be a quiet night with light winds. Another nice day is on tap for Tuesday. Expect inland areas to get into the mid to upper 80s with more in the way of 70s lakeside. A VERY isolated afternoon shower isn’t out of the question but the air will remain extremely dry so anything that shows up on radar will probably be staying in the clouds.

Upper 80s to around 90° temperatures are likely Wednesday through Friday. Overnight lows moderate back into the low 60s. The dew point could climb above 60° at times... and this added moisture will give rise to the chance of rain & storm. A little activity may pop Wednesday but odds are higher Thursday and Friday. We’ll take anything that we can get considering the dry conditions. The best chance for rain, if it occurs, would be during the afternoon and evening hours.

Some rain chances may linger into Saturday but it still looks like drier air will win out for the weekend in general.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TUESDAY: SSE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-1′

WEDNESDAY: S 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy & quiet. LOW: 53

TUESDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Continues low humidity. HIGH: 87 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm. Stray PM shower or storm possible. HIGH: 90 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of spotty PM & evening showers & storms. HIGH: 90 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A little more humid. Chance of a few showers & storms. HIGH: 87 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a shower or storm. HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 85 LOW: 57

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 84

