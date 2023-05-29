SILVER ALERT CANCELLED: Missing woman found safe

UPDATE: Carolyn Malcom has been located safe, police said.

A short time after the Silver Alert was issued the Oshkosh Police Department began receiving multiple tips on locations where Carolyn was seen. Officers were soon able to locate her.

The Oshkosh Police Department is grateful for the public’s assistance in helping to locate Carolyn safely.

--

PREVIOUS: OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) -A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 79-year-old woman from Oshkosh.

Carolyn Malcom left the 100 Block of Court Street at approximately 8:00 AM on May 29th.

Oshkosh Police say Carolyn Malcom was last seen wearing a red Adidas jumpsuit, black baseball hat with a red brim, and black shoes.

According to family members, she may be confused and/or disoriented but would likely be friendly and cooperative.

If anyone has information regarding where Carolyn may be, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700. If you have information about this incident, but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477; or through the P3 App.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.