SILVER ALERT CANCELLED: Missing woman found safe

Search for missing woman
Search for missing woman(Oshkosh Police)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: Carolyn Malcom has been located safe, police said.

A short time after the Silver Alert was issued the Oshkosh Police Department began receiving multiple tips on locations where Carolyn was seen.  Officers were soon able to locate her. 

The Oshkosh Police Department is grateful for the public’s assistance in helping to locate Carolyn safely.

--

PREVIOUS: OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) -A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 79-year-old woman from Oshkosh.

Carolyn Malcom left the 100 Block of Court Street at approximately 8:00 AM on May 29th.

Oshkosh Police say Carolyn Malcom was last seen wearing a red Adidas jumpsuit, black baseball hat with a red brim, and black shoes.

According to family members, she may be confused and/or disoriented but would likely be friendly and cooperative.

If anyone has information regarding where Carolyn may be, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700. If you have information about this incident, but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477; or through the P3 App.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.
Anheuser-Busch offering free beer after recent Bud Light backlash
Huge crowds at Celebrate De Pere in Voyager Park 2023
“Celebrate De Pere” is in full swing
The Humane Society for the United States releases an annual “Horrible Hundred” list,...
5 Wisconsin puppy breeders or dealers make ‘Horrible Hundred’ new list
Charlie Knuth has passed after a long and courageous battle
Officials released surveillance photos from Petco of the woman holding the raccoon.
Raccoon euthanized after woman brings it to pet store and other customers kiss it

Latest News

2 Your Health: Arrow Lift Stairs
Wisneski, Tritons leading way into new era of girls lacrosse
Members of the American Legion paid tribute to our fallen soldiers in Appleton
American Flag on Memorial Day generic
Fort Howard Memorial Park to hold 5K run/walk