Memories of fallen veterans live on during Oshkosh Memorial Day ceremonies

Memorial Day started out in Oshkosh at the South Park Memorial where community members read the names of fallen veterans
By Lena Blietz and WBAY news staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Memorial Day started out in Oshkosh at the South Park Memorial where community members read the names of fallen veterans, then a waterfront ceremony honored veterans lost at sea and the events concluded with a large procession to the Riverside Cemetery.

In the video above, here are some sights and sounds from the memorials.

