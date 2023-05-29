Memories of fallen veterans live on during Oshkosh Memorial Day ceremonies
May. 29, 2023
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Memorial Day started out in Oshkosh at the South Park Memorial where community members read the names of fallen veterans, then a waterfront ceremony honored veterans lost at sea and the events concluded with a large procession to the Riverside Cemetery.
In the video above, here are some sights and sounds from the memorials.
