Honoring fallen soldiers during Kiwanis Memorial Day Parade

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Many people this Memorial Day are taking a moment to pause and recognize the sacrifices made by fallen service members.

The city of De Pere held its Kiwanis Memorial Day Parade on Monday. The streets of downtown De Pere lined with chairs bright and early.

“Seeing everyone come together for the veterans, the ones that are here still and the ones that are gone,” says George Hernandez, a member of the Marine Corps.

Hundreds of people come out to honor and pay respects to those who died for our country during the Kiwanis Memorial Day Parade. It’s a tradition for many including Hernandez.

“I love supporting my fellow soldiers the veterans, past wars, recent wars, I want my kids to enjoy everything and appreciate what everyone sacrificed,” Hernandez says.

It’s a lesson of appreciation George and his wife Becky want to continue for generations to come.

“My family has actually served in World War 1, 2, Korea, Vietnam, I was in Iraq, Afghanistan it’s pretty much ingrained in our kids,” said Hernandez.

“Be an important part of the community to show support for those that have passed for us and to have those freedoms and support the ones who are still in,” said Becky Hernandez.

The parade is just one of the many family-friendly ways the community comes together to honor fallen veterans.

“A simple visit to a cemetery to just stand and honor those that have passed and show respect for them,” said Becky.

A reminder that freedom isn’t free and came at a steep cost. It’s a feeling of reflection that Hernandez says is like no other.

“The experience, the camaraderie, the hometown feel, there’s nobody that’s negative here, makes you feel like a true American.”

