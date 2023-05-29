Fort Howard Memorial Park to hold 5K run/walk

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fort Howard Memorial Park, located at 1350 N. Military Avenue, will hold a Memorial Day 5K run/walk at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, May 29th. The race will start at the Veteran’s Field of Honor.

Organizers would like participants to walk, run, jog and take a moment to remember those who no longer can. They also like to remind everyone that freedom doesn’t come free ask for pause, giving thanks and commemorate the nation’s heroes.

All paces are welcomed and appreciated. Those that are unable to complete the 5K are still welcome to take a moment of silence all the other participants.

Entrance will be granted by donation only, same day sign-up. Any amount typically spent on a 5K race is fine, and for those who can’t afford it - they are as welcome as everybody else.

The first 30 attendees will receive a shirt. All proceeds will be donated to Vetrepreneur.

Fort Howard Memorial Park is family owned and operated cemetery, started in 1862, non-sectarian.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.