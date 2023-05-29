Fort Howard Memorial Park to hold 5K run/walk

American Flag on Memorial Day generic
American Flag on Memorial Day generic(Source: WALB)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fort Howard Memorial Park, located at 1350 N. Military Avenue, will hold a Memorial Day 5K run/walk at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, May 29th. The race will start at the Veteran’s Field of Honor.

Organizers would like participants to walk, run, jog and take a moment to remember those who no longer can. They also like to remind everyone that freedom doesn’t come free ask for pause, giving thanks and commemorate the nation’s heroes.

All paces are welcomed and appreciated. Those that are unable to complete the 5K are still welcome to take a moment of silence all the other participants.

Entrance will be granted by donation only, same day sign-up. Any amount typically spent on a 5K race is fine, and for those who can’t afford it - they are as welcome as everybody else.

The first 30 attendees will receive a shirt. All proceeds will be donated to Vetrepreneur.

Fort Howard Memorial Park is family owned and operated cemetery, started in 1862, non-sectarian.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlie Knuth has passed after a long and courageous battle
The Humane Society for the United States releases an annual “Horrible Hundred” list,...
5 Wisconsin puppy breeders or dealers make ‘Horrible Hundred’ new list
Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.
Anheuser-Busch offering free beer after recent Bud Light backlash
A former Plover youth pastor now facing child sexual assault and enticement charges from an...
Former Plover youth pastor facing child sex crime charges for incident in Fox Crossing
Angela Blaser (left) and Megan Sjostrom (right) are charged with criminal trespass and...
Two Brown County women appear in court after rowdy chase for missing daughter

Latest News

Members of the American Legion paid tribute to our fallen soldiers in Appleton
Memorial Day (generic)
A somber salute: marching for fallen soldiers
Veterans Day deals
Sheboygan Police Department to close several roads for Memorial Day Parade
Ella Weiske using a special wheelchair so she can use her feet moving forward
A Ripon teenager is using new technology to move forward with her own feet