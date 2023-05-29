First peregrine falcon chicks hatch at Weston Power Plant

Peregrine falcon chicks at Weston Power Plant on May 29, 2023
Peregrine falcon chicks at Weston Power Plant on May 29, 2023(WPS)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - Two peregrine falcon chicks have hatched in the nest box at Weston Power Plan, according to a spokesman from Wisconsin Public Service

The first chick hatched Sunday evening, with the second chick arriving this morning.

A third egg has started hatching this morning inside the Weston Power Plant nest box.

Click here to watch the nest box cameras live.

In a few weeks, the Weston Power Plant chicks will officially receive their names and identification bands. After thousands of votes, this year’s falcon class is being named after Wisconsin’s most beloved college mascots. The names and identification bands will allow peregrine falcon researchers to study and track the falcons throughout their lives.

A total of 442 chicks have been born at WPS and We Energies power plants in Wisconsin and Michigan since the companies’ peregrine falcon recovery programs began in 1992.

