FIRST 90-DEGREE DAY LIKELY WEDNESDAY, SPOTTY STORMS BY THE END OF WEEK

Once again, strong high pressure over the Great Lakes is keeping many states sunny and very dry. Highs will continue to warm up through Wednesday where it’ll reach 90 degrees by midweek. Wednesday will be the hottest day so far this year! Humidity continues to be very low so the fire threat still lingers over Wisconsin. Be cautious when burning! A few clouds are likely from time to time, but the sunshine will still prevail.

Our next weathermaker will be a weak cold front from Canada that’ll bring spotty chances of showers and storms on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday afternoon. The showers will be brief and unorganized so some areas will see rain while others will not. It’s hard to pinpoint who’s going to get the rain. Keep the water hose handy as it will not bring much rain. By next weekend, high pressure will move back in which means more sunshine and warm temperatures.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

MEMORIAL DAY: E 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-1′

TUESDAY: SE 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 0-1′

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny, some clouds. Fire threat and low humidity. HIGH: 83

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, very mild. LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. HIGH: 87 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Warmest day of the year, chance of spotty showers, mostly sunny. HIGH: 90 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, spotty showers in the afternoon. HIGH: 89 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, afternoon chance for spotty shower & storm. HIGH: 84 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. HIGH: 83 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, still warm. HIGH: 85

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.