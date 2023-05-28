TOASTY WARM MEMORIAL DAY, LATE WEEK RAIN CHANCES

This long holiday weekend has been worth the wait... and there is one more very nice day to go. Keep in mind fire danger remains elevated so be extra cautious.

Memorial Day Outlook (WBAY)

Temperatures away from Lake Michigan will be in the 80s this week with some 90s also possible. Cooler 70s and 60s are more likely near the cool waters of the Lake and Bay. Overnight lows are slated to moderate back into the 50s and low 60s as the work week progresses. We have enjoyed very low humidity recently and that will continue through Tuesday. Dew point values could climb above 60° late in the week, bringing back that muggy feeling again.

As for rain chances, they continue to stay on the low end of the spectrum. There could be a few showers and storms that perk on Wednesday. A few more are possible Thursday and Friday as a cold front approaches. Anything that develops looks like it will be spotty in nature so you had best keep watering.

Rain Chances (WBAY)

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

MONDAY: NE/VAR 4-9 KTS, WAVES: 0-1′

TUESDAY: SSE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-1′

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 49

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny, warm, & dry. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 84 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny & warm. Low humidity. HIGH: 88 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy & warm. A little more humid. Late shower or storm? HIGH: 90 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy & warm. More humidity. Chance of a few showers & storms. HIGH: 90 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy & warm. A little humid. Chance of a few showers & storms. HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm but with lower humidity. HIGH: 83 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and dry. HIGH: 83

