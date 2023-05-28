Sheboygan Police Department to close several roads for Memorial Day Parade

Veterans Day deals
Veterans Day deals(Aloysius Patrimonio | Storyblocks)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Lakeland University will  be hosting this year’s Sheboygan County Memorial Day Parade on Monday May 29th, 2023. 

The parade will start at 9:00 a.m. from N 7th St and Center Avenue. It will continue north to Michigan Avenue and then proceed West to N 9th Street. 

From there, it will then continue south to Erie Ave on N 9th Street ending at Fountain Park.  There will be no parking on the Parade route from 7a..m. to 12 p.m.  Any vehicles parked on the parade route will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlie Knuth has passed after a long and courageous battle
The Humane Society for the United States releases an annual “Horrible Hundred” list,...
5 Wisconsin puppy breeders or dealers make ‘Horrible Hundred’ new list
Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.
Anheuser-Busch offering free beer after recent Bud Light backlash
A former Plover youth pastor now facing child sexual assault and enticement charges from an...
Former Plover youth pastor facing child sex crime charges for incident in Fox Crossing
Angela Blaser (left) and Megan Sjostrom (right) are charged with criminal trespass and...
Two Brown County women appear in court after rowdy chase for missing daughter

Latest News

Very little rain in the forecast
Continued warm and sunny conditions
Ella Weiske using a special wheelchair so she can use her feet moving forward
A Ripon teenager is using new technology to move forward with her own feet
Ripon graduate Ella Weiske
Crossing the graduation stage on her own two feet is a lifelong dream
Ella Weiske using a special wheelchair so she can use her feet moving forward
‘Overwhelmed with joy’: Ripon graduate crosses stage using robotic legs