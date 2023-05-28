Sheboygan Police Department to close several roads for Memorial Day Parade

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Lakeland University will be hosting this year’s Sheboygan County Memorial Day Parade on Monday May 29th, 2023.

The parade will start at 9:00 a.m. from N 7th St and Center Avenue. It will continue north to Michigan Avenue and then proceed West to N 9th Street.

From there, it will then continue south to Erie Ave on N 9th Street ending at Fountain Park. There will be no parking on the Parade route from 7a..m. to 12 p.m. Any vehicles parked on the parade route will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

